Mallinckrodt Soars After the Company Agrees to Opioid Settlement

The troubled generic drug company Mallinckrodt has reached a deal to settle the thousands of lawsuits it faces over its alleged role in the opioid crisis for $1.6 billion.

Shares of Mallinckrodt (ticker: MNK) fell 18.5% on Monday following reports that the company was considering bankruptcy, but jumped in premarket trading Tuesday as the full details of the agreement were announced. The stock jumped as much as 42% before 8 a.m., with gains at 39% around 8:50 a.m. S&P 500 futures were up 0.4%.

Mallinckrodt reached the agreement in principle with a broad swath of the key plaintiffs in the opioid litigation, including the plaintiffs’ executive committee in the federal opioid multidistrict litigation, who represent thousands of local governments, and 47 attorneys general of states and U.S. territories.

Under the terms of the agreement, certain Mallinckrodt subsidiaries involved in the specialty-generics business, including SpecGx, a major manufacturer of oxycodone, will file for chapter 11 bankruptcy in the next few months. After the subsidiaries emerge from chapter 11, Mallinckrodt will pay a total of $1.6 billion over eight years to the plaintiffs. Most of the money will go to a trust, which will create a fund to pay for opioid-addiction treatments.

That trust will also have the option to buy up to 20% of Mallinckrodt’s shares outstanding at $3.15 per share. Mallinckrodt shares closed on Monday at $4.17.

In addition to the agreement with the opioid litigants, Mallinckrodt also announced a potential $800 million refinancing of a tranche of debt due in April.

“Reaching this agreement in principle for a global opioid resolution and the associated debt refinancing activities announced today are important steps toward resolving the uncertainties in our business related to the opioid litigation,” company President and CEO Mark Trudeau said in a statement.

Investors have been wary of Mallinckrodt for years, as the company has struggled under a significant debt load and the threat of the opioid cases. Shares are down 82% over the past 12 months. Over the summer, reports that the company was exploring a possible bankruptcy sent the company’s bonds tumbling.

The new Mallinckrodt deal comes as another key opioid settlement seems to be floundering. In mid-February, The Wall Street Journal reported that a group of state attorneys general had rejected a proposed opioid settlement between four state attorneys general and the three major drug distributors, McKesson (MCK), AmerisourceBergen (ABC), and Cardinal Health (CAH).

Also on Tuesday, Mallinckrodt reported its earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019, which beat Wall Street expectations. The company reported earnings per share of $2.40 for the fourth quarter of 2019, beating the S&P Capital IQ Consensus of $2.05. And the company reported revenue of $804.9 million, beating the S&P Capital IQ Consensus of $771.7 million.

The company scheduled an earnings call for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

