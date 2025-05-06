Markets

Mallinckrodt Q1 Loss Narrows

May 06, 2025 — 07:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mallinckrodt plc (MNK), Tuesday announced first-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss of $27.7 million, or 1.41 a share, compared to a net loss of $65.4 million, or $3.32 a share, last year.

Net sales declined to $419.9 million from $467.8 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $102.3 million, as compared to $144.9 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Looking ahead, the company expects net sales of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion for the fiscal year 2025.

