Mallinckrodt Names Christiana Stamoulis CFO

(RTTNews) - Mallinckrodt plc Wednesday announced the appointment of Christiana Stamoulis as President and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 22, 2025.

Stamoulis, currently the EVP and Chief Financial Officer of Incyte, will succeed Bryan Reasons who has decided to leave the company to pursue other interests.

Stamoulis will join Mallinckrodt from Incyte, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. In addition to overseeing the finance organization, she will lead Mallinckrodt's corporate development initiatives, leveraging her deep industry expertise and extensive experience in strategic planning, as well as in originating, structuring, and executing strategic partnerships and M&A transactions.

"We are excited to have Christiana join Mallinckrodt at this historic moment in our transformation," said Siggi Olafsson, Mallinckrodt's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With the completion last week of our merger with Endo, we are forging a new future for our Company and adding talented new leadership to an already strong executive team. Christiana has an exceptional record of achievement in strategy, finance, corporate development, and execution, and we have every expectation that she will make significant contributions to our growth and continued success."

