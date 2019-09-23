Mallinckrodt Is Soaring, Overstock Plunged, and the Dow Is Slipping

Stocks were mixed to start the week. Concern about the outlook for trade negotiations lent a downbeat tone to the day, as did negative economic news from Europe.

A Case of the Mondays. Stocks were mixed to start the week, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures down 0.2%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were closer to the break-even line. Concern about the outlook for trade negotiations gave a downbeat tone to the day, as did weak economic figures from Europe.

Here are five stocks making moves this morning:

AK Steel Holding (ticker: AKS) fell 5.4% to $2.30 after J.P. Morgan downgraded it to Underweight.

Chewy (CHWY) gained up 2.8% to $27.14 after Nomura upgraded it to Buy.

Clorox (CLX) fell 1.2% to $149.92. Barclays downgraded the stock to Underweight.

Mallinckrodt (MNK) is up 13.9% to $2.78 after announcing positive results from a Phase 3 trial of a regenerative-tissue treatment.

Overstock.com (OSTK) lost 13% to $13.02. The firm named a new CEO, said its chief financial officer would leave the company, and lowered its financial guidance for the full year.

