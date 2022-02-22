Markets
MNKKQ

Mallinckrodt Gets CRL Regarding NDA For Terlipressin

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Mallinckrodt plc (MNKKQ) said the FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter regarding the company's New Drug Application seeking approval for the investigational agent terlipressin to treat adults with hepatorenal syndrome. Mallinckrodt said, within the last two weeks, it became necessary to identify a new packaging and labeling manufacturing facility. An inspection of the new facility by the FDA could not be completed by the PDUFA date.

Steven Romano, Chief Scientific Officer at Mallinckrodt, said: "We remain committed to this critically ill patient population, who currently have no approved treatment option in the U.S for hepatorenal syndrome, and we believe that there is a path to approval in 2022."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MNKKQ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular