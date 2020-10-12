US Markets
Mallinckrodt files for bankruptcy amid U.S. opioid litigation

Contributors
Nate Raymond Reuters
Rama Venkat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday in the face of lawsuits alleging it fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic and after the drugmaker lost a court battle to avoid paying higher rebates to state Medicaid programs for its top-selling drug.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

