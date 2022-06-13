Markets
Mallinckrodt Announces Resubmission Of NDA For Terlipressin

(RTTNews) - Mallinckrodt plc (MNKKQ) announced the resubmission of the New Drug Application to the FDA for the investigational agent terlipressin to treat adults with hepatorenal syndrome involving rapid reduction in kidney function. The resubmission follows discussions with the FDA resulting from a Complete Response Letter received on February 18, 2022. The Complete Response Letter was related to a new third-party packaging and labeling facility.

Terlipressin has been approved outside the U.S. for more than 30 years, and it is available on five continents.

