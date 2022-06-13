Mallinckrodt Announces Resubmission Of NDA For Terlipressin

(RTTNews) - Mallinckrodt plc (MNKKQ) announced the resubmission of the New Drug Application to the FDA for the investigational agent terlipressin to treat adults with hepatorenal syndrome involving rapid reduction in kidney function. The resubmission follows discussions with the FDA resulting from a Complete Response Letter received on February 18, 2022. The Complete Response Letter was related to a new third-party packaging and labeling facility.

Terlipressin has been approved outside the U.S. for more than 30 years, and it is available on five continents.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.