Mallinckrodt: New York Attorney General Supports Proposed Opioid Settlement

(RTTNews) - Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) said the New York State Attorney General Letitia James has supported the company's previously announced proposed global opioid settlement. On March 9, the State of New York and Suffolk County, together with Mallinckrodt LLC and SpecGx LLC, jointly filed a motion to sever, or remove, Mallinckrodt LLC and SpecGx LLC from the New York State opioid trial. The motion has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

Mark Casey, Chief Legal Officer of Mallinckrodt said, "We are pleased that New York State has joined the already 47 states and territories in supporting Mallinckrodt's proposed global opioid settlement, and view their support as an important step toward completing the settlement."

