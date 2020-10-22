Mallard Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Mallard Capital targeting an industrials business, raised the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Thursday.



The Cornelius, NC-based company now plans to raise $110 million by offering 11 million units at a price of $10. The company had previously filed to offer 10 million shares at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one redeemable warrant to purchase one-half of a share, exercisable at $11.50. At the revised deal size, Mallard Acquisition will raise 10% more in proceeds than previously anticipated.



The company is led by CEO Jeffrey Leck and CFO John Kirtley, who co-founded private equity firm KLH Capital in 2005 and Mallard Capital in June 2019. The company plans on targeting businesses in the value-added distribution, industrial specialty services, and differentiated manufacturing sectors with enterprise values between $300 million and $500 million.



Mallard Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MACUU. Chardan Capital Markets is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Mallard Capital's SPAC Mallard Acquisition increases deal size by 10% ahead of $110 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

