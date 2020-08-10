Mall owner Simon Property reports 24% fall in revenue

Aug 10 (Reuters) - America's largest mall operator Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N on Monday reported an about 24% fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by unpaid rent dues as several retailers suffered from store closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total revenue for the second quarter ended June 30 stood at $1.06 billion, compared with Wall Street estimates of $1.14 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders fell to $254.2 million, or 83 cents per share, from $495.3 million, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

