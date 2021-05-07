Mall owner Klepierre cuts cash flow guidance on extended lockdowns

May 7 (Reuters) - French mall owner Klepierre LOIM.PA cut its cash flow guidance on Friday, after shops stayed closed for longer than expected, bringing its first-quarter revenues down 11%.

Klepierre, Europe's second-biggest retail landlord after Westfield-owner Unibail URW.AS, now forecasts a net current cash flow of 1.80 euros per share for 2021 - compared to the 1.90 euros it had previously projected.

It said that 55% of its stores had already reopened and close to 95% were expected to be open by the end of May.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

