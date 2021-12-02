Mall owner Hammerson expects higher full-year profit as more shoppers step out

British mall operator Hammerson on Thursday projected higher annual earnings as more people visited its malls in UK and Ireland since lockdown restrictions were eased and performance at its luxury outlets was better than expected.

The company said it expects adjusted earnings for the full-year to be not less than 60 million pounds ($79.94 million). It reported a profit of 36.5 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.7505 pounds)

