Mall operator Simon Property terminates $3.6 bln deal to buy rival Taubman

Aishwarya Venugopal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK MAKELA

Simon Property Group Inc, the biggest U.S. mall operator, said on Wednesday it would terminate its $3.6 billion deal to buy Taubman Centers Inc due to the damage done by the coronavirus pandemic to its rival's business.

Simon Property said that COVID-19 caused an adverse impact on Taubman's business, leading it to breach the covenants in the merger agreement.

