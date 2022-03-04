BLND

Mall operator Hammerson posts smaller annual loss

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Mall operator Hammerson Plc reported on Friday a smaller annual loss, as the retail property sector slowly recovers after the COVID-19 pandemic led to shop closures and a collapse in rent in Britain's high streets and rest of Europe.

The owner of the Brent Cross shopping centre said its loss for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021 was 429.1 million pounds ($572.20 million), compared with a loss of 1.73 billion pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7499 pounds)

