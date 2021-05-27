Mall operator Hammerson launches 700 mln euro sustainability-linked bond

Adds background, details on ESG targets

May 27 (Reuters) - Mall operator Hammerson HMSO.L on Thursday launched a real estate sustainability-linked bond of 700 million euros ($853.30 million) and said it would use the proceeds to cut debt.

The offering follows Hammerson's exit from the UK retail parks sector with a $459 million assets sale to Brookfield last month after reporting a 1.7 billion pound loss for 2020. It had also issued a longer-term debt warning.

Last week, British shopping centres returned to full operations after months of lockdowns and pandemic-related curbs knocked the value of malls amid widespread retail rent deferrals and declines.

"The linking of the bond to our sustainability targets brings a stronger alignment between our financial and sustainability goals," Chief Financial Officer Himanshu Raja said in a statement.

Global green bond issuance reached a record high of $270 billion at the end of 2020 and could reach $450 billion this year, according to Climate Bonds Initiative.

Hammerson has set the target to get net positive for carbon, water, resource use and social impacts by 2030.

