Mall operator Hammerson launches 700 mln euro sustainability-linked bond

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Mall operator Hammerson on Thursday launched a real estate sustainability-linked bond of 700 million euros ($853.30 million) and said it would use the proceeds to cut debt.

"The linking of the bond to our sustainability targets brings a stronger alignment between our financial and sustainability goals," Chief Finacial Officer Himanshu Raja said.

($1 = 0.8203 euros)

