US Markets
SPG

Mall landlord Simon Property reports 8.4% fall in revenue

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published

Simon Property Group Inc reported an 8.4% fall in quarterly revenue on Monday, as the largest U.S. mall owner collected less rent from tenants who are still dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 10 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N reported an 8.4% fall in quarterly revenue on Monday, as the largest U.S. mall owner collected less rent from tenants who are still dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total revenue fell to $1.24 billion from $1.35 billion in the first quarter ended March 31.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular