Mall landlord Simon Property reports 8.4% fall in revenue

May 10 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N reported an 8.4% fall in quarterly revenue on Monday, as the largest U.S. mall owner collected less rent from tenants who are still dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total revenue fell to $1.24 billion from $1.35 billion in the first quarter ended March 31.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.