Mall landlord Simon Property reports 24% fall in revenue

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK MAKELA

Simon Property Group Inc reported a 24% fall in quarterly revenue on Monday as the largest U.S. mall owner reduced and delayed rent collection from retail tenants struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total revenue fell to $1.13 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.49 billion a year earlier.

