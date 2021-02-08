Mall landlord Simon Property forecasts rise in annual profit

Adds details on forecast

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N forecast higher full-year profit on Monday as improving store traffic at brick-and-mortar retailers helped drive a rise in the largest U.S. mall owner's rent collection.

Sales of some brick-and-mortar retailers have improved from the pandemic troughs plumbed last year thanks to the launch of online shopping options such as same-day order pick-ups and government stimulus checks.

Simon said it had collected 90% of the second, third and fourth-quarter net billed rents combined as of Feb. 5. It had collected only 85% of third-quarter net billed rents as of Nov. 6.

However, total revenue fell 24% to $1.13 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Simon forecast 2021 earnings per share of $4.60 to $4.85, compared with a profit of $3.59 per share in 2020.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.