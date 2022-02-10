Mall king slowly shuffles off the sale rail

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shopping malls are beginning a slow revival. That’s the message from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, which on Thursday said https://resources.urw.com/01_URW-Homepage/Full-Year-Results-2021/2021-Full-year-Results.pdf it expects customer visits and rent agreements to return to pre-pandemic levels this year. The $13 billion owner of shopping centres including the Forum des Halles in Paris said it collected 88% of the rent it was owed in the second half of last year, up from 80% in 2020. Unibail shares rose 7% on Thursday morning.

Chief Executive Jean-Marie Tritant’s bet is paying off. He was promoted last November after activist investors including French billionaire Xavier Niel blocked a planned rights issue. Their desire to focus on Europe looks prescient: the value of Unibail’s American malls fell 8% last year, while European assets were down 1%. Investors, however, still need convincing. Unibail’s net debt is nearly 14 times last year’s EBITDA, and the 10 billion euro company trades at a 44% discount to the net value of its assets. As Covid-19 restrictions lift, there’s hope of closing that gap. (By Aimee Donnellan)

