Mali's top court declares coup leader Goita as interim president

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

Mali's constitutional court on Friday declared Assimi Goita, the colonel who led a military coup this week while serving as vice president, to be the new interim president.

Goita became vice president of Mali's transition back to democracy after leading the coup last August that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. On Monday, he ordered the arrests of President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane.

Both resigned on Wednesday while still in detention. They were later released.

The court said in four-page ruling that Goita should fill the vacancy left by Ndaw's resignation "to lead the transition process to its conclusion" and carry the title of "president of the transition, head of state".

(Reporting by Paul Lorgerie; Editing by Leslie Adler and Will Dunham)

