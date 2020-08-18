Mali's President Keita resigns after military mutiny

BAMAKO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said on Tuesday he was resigning and dissolving parliament, hours after mutinying soldiers detained him and top officials from his government.

"I want no blood to be spilled to keep me in power," he said in a brief address broadcast on state television.

(Reporting by Paul Lorgerie and Aaron Ross; Editing by Tom Hogue)

