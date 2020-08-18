World Markets

Mali's President Keita resigns after military mutiny

Contributors
Paul Lorgerie Reuters
Aaron Ross Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said on Tuesday he was resigning and dissolving parliament, hours after mutinying soldiers detained him and top officials from his government.

BAMAKO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said on Tuesday he was resigning and dissolving parliament, hours after mutinying soldiers detained him and top officials from his government.

"I want no blood to be spilled to keep me in power," he said in a brief address broadcast on state television.

(Reporting by Paul Lorgerie and Aaron Ross; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Aaron.Ross@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 569 1702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular