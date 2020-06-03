Mali's industrial gold production expected to slump in 2020

In JUNE 3 story corrects name of mine to Syama, removes Randgold reference in table

BAMAKO, June 3 (Reuters) - Industrial gold production in Mali is expected to fall by 8.3% year on year to 59.77 tonnes this year compared with 2019 due to falling output at several mines, Mali's mines and petroleum ministry said on Wednesday.

It said total gold production is expected at 65.7 tonnes in 2020, including 6 tonnes from the artisanal, or small-scale mining sector, compared with 71.1 tonnes a year ago.

Companies operating in Mali's mining sector includes Barrick Gold ABX.TO, Resolute Mining RSG.AX, Anglogold AshantiANGJ.J and B2Gold BTO.TO.

Reserves at Anglogold Ashanti's Sadiola mine is reaching depletion phase, and will produce 832 kg compared with 4.6 tonnes last year, mines ministry official Mamadou Sidibé told Reuters.

He added that output at Barrick's Morila mine is expected at 1.9 tonnes, compared with 3.5 tonnes the previous year, while Resolute's Finkolo mine will produce 440 kg compared 6.6 tonnes in 2019.

Other mines, such as Resolute's Syama, and B2Gold's Fekola mines, are expected to boost production, the ministry said.

Here below is a breakdown of Mali's gold production forecast. *Output in kilograms:

MINE (OPERATOR)

2020 FORECAST

2019 OUTPUT

Semos (Anglogold)

832

4,644.412

Morila (Barrick)

1,917.367

3,505.116

Yatela (Anglogold)

132.26

Somika (Endeavour)

Somilo (Randgold)

20,234.203

23,937.459

Somico (Endeavour)

3,777.672

3,405.472

Syama (Resolute)

7,835.712

2,211.251

Faboula Gold SA

339.996

257.755

Nampala (Robex)

1,589.604

1,783.334

Fekola (B2GOLD)

18,661.8

14,914.089

Komana (Hummingbird)

4,066.741

3,773.140

Somifi-SA (Resolute)

440.011

6,613.852

Metedia

18.5

11.905

Total

59,773.6

65,190.045

*Source of data: Mali's mines ministry

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

