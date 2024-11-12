Malin Corporation Announces €45 Million Capital Return

Malin (MLLNF) has released an update.

Malin Corporation PLC has announced a €45 million capital return to its shareholders through a tender offer priced at €6.55 per share, representing a 12.9% premium over the current share price. This move follows the company’s strategic divestment of CG Oncology shares, aligning with its strategy to return excess capital to shareholders. An Extraordinary General Meeting is set for December 5, 2024, to vote on the tender offer proposal.

