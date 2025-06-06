Malibu Boats Welcomes Aquaknox Marine to Dealer Network in East Tennessee

Malibu Boats adds Aquaknox Marine as a dealer in East Tennessee, enhancing local watersports offerings and customer service.

Malibu Boats has welcomed Aquaknox Marine into its dealer network, expanding its representation in East Tennessee with locations in West Knoxville and Norris Lake. Founded in 2008 by Bryan Courtney, Aquaknox Marine prioritizes professionalism and exceptional customer service in the boating industry, setting itself apart with a commitment to transparency and integrity. The company is dedicated to providing quality service, which has earned it a strong reputation within the local boating community. As an authorized dealer of Malibu Boats, Aquaknox will offer the full range of Malibu and Axis Wake boats, aiming to enhance the watersports experience for customers. Malibu Boats' CEO, Steve Menneto, expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting Aquaknox's values aligning with those of Malibu.

Malibu Boats expands its dealer network by partnering with Aquaknox Marine, enhancing its market presence in East Tennessee.

Aquaknox Marine's reputation for exceptional customer service aligns with Malibu's commitment to delivering quality experiences, improving brand image.

The new partnership allows Aquaknox to offer the full lineup of Malibu and Axis Wake boats, providing customers with more options and enhancing sales potential.

Steve Menneto, CEO of Malibu Boats, emphasizes the company's commitment to innovation and customer experience, positively reinforcing Malibu's brand values through this collaboration.

None

LOUDON, Tenn., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, the global leader in watersports towboat innovation, is proud to welcome Aquaknox Marine to its world-class dealer network. Based in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aquaknox will now represent Malibu Boats at both of its East Tennessee locations—Aquaknox West Knoxville at Fox Road Marina on Fort Loudoun Lake and Aquaknox Norris Lake at Shanghai Resort Marina in Lafollette.





Founded in 2008 by Bryan Courtney, Aquaknox Marine was built on a mission to provide a higher standard of professionalism in the boating industry—starting with transparency, honesty, and a deep respect for the customer experience. In an industry where service can often fall short, Aquaknox stands apart by delivering on their promises and maintaining a relentless focus on doing what’s right, even when it’s not easy.





“Sometimes, simply answering the phone and being honest—even if you can’t help—is the most radical thing a marine dealer can do,” said Courtney. “That mindset is what drives our entire team to provide the kind of straight-up, dependable service boating families deserve.”





With two on-water locations and a reputation for going beyond the sale, Aquaknox has earned the trust of East Tennessee’s boating community through its commitment to industry-best service, formal product knowledge, and a customer-first mentality. Now, as an authorized Malibu Boats dealer, Aquaknox will offer the full lineup of Malibu and Axis Wake boats, expanding its ability to deliver top-tier watersports experiences to even more customers.





“We’re thrilled to partner with a dealer who shares our passion for innovation, performance, and delivering unforgettable experiences on the water,” said Steve Menneto, CEO of Malibu Boats. “Aquaknox Marine’s dedication to integrity and excellence makes them a perfect fit for the Malibu family.”





About Malibu Boats







Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) is the world’s largest manufacturer of watersports towboats, including Malibu, Axis Wake, Pursuit Boats, Maverick Boat Group, and Cobia Boats. Malibu leads the industry with cutting-edge innovations like Surf Gate®, Power Wedge®, and the Malibu Command Center™, delivering the ultimate on-water experience for wakeboarding, wakesurfing, and beyond.





