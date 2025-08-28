Malibu Boats Swings To Profit In Q4

Markets
(RTTNews) - Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU), Thursday posted fourth-quarter results, revealing a net profit of 4.8 million or 0.24 a share, compared with a net loss of 19.6 million or 0.94 a share, last year.

On adjusted basis, net profit totaled $8.4 million or $0.42 a share, compared with a net loss of $8.1 million or $0.40 a share in the prior year.

On average, analysts estimated earnings of $0.46 per share for the same quarter.

Sales for the quarter increased to $207 million from $158.7 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, Malibu anticipates net sales to be flat to down mid single digits year-over-year for the fiscal year 2026.

In the pre-market hours, MBUU is trading at $40, up 1.21 percent on the Nasdaq.

