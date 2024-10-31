Malibu Boats reports Q1 adjusted EPS 8c, consensus (8c)

Reports Q1 revenue $171.6M, consensus $165.08M. “During the first fiscal quarter, we continued to navigate a challenging retail environment. While we see some encouraging signs from a macro perspective, our team remains focused on managing the factors within our control, particularly through disciplined inventory management and executing our strategic initiatives,” commented Steve Menneto, Chief Executive Officer of Malibu Boats (MBUU), Inc. “As we enter the boat show season, we are excited to display our 2025 lineup, which has already received strong initial reactions. This season presents an important opportunity to connect with customers and demonstrate the cutting-edge innovation and quality that sets us apart. Looking ahead, we are also pleased to announce that we plan to host an Investor Day during calendar year 2025, during which we will provide further insights into our long-term vision to drive Malibu into its next chapter of growth.”

