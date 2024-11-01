Malibu Boats price target raised to $50 from $40 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Malibu Boats (MBUU) to $50 from $40 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they reported a sharp drop in shipments as management partners with dealers to reduce channel inventory. Baird’s work suggests dealer inventory is significantly, taking some of the edge off a highly promotional environment.

