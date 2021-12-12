Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Malibu Boats:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$167m ÷ (US$754m - US$211m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Malibu Boats has an ROCE of 31%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 22% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NasdaqGM:MBUU Return on Capital Employed December 12th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Malibu Boats compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Malibu Boats' ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Malibu Boats are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 31%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 221%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On Malibu Boats' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Malibu Boats can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 257% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Malibu Boats that we think you should be aware of.

