Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Malibu Boats Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Malibu Boats had US$119.6m of debt in June 2022, down from US$143.3m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$83.7m, its net debt is less, at about US$35.9m. NasdaqGM:MBUU Debt to Equity History October 4th 2022

A Look At Malibu Boats' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Malibu Boats had liabilities of US$139.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$198.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$83.7m in cash and US$51.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$202.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Malibu Boats is worth US$990.9m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Malibu Boats's net debt is only 0.15 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 74.4 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On top of that, Malibu Boats grew its EBIT by 34% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Malibu Boats can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Malibu Boats produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 57% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Happily, Malibu Boats's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. Zooming out, Malibu Boats seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. Another factor that would give us confidence in Malibu Boats would be if insiders have been buying shares: if you're conscious of that signal too, you can find out instantly by clicking this link.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

