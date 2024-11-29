Malibu Boats Names Steve Menneto President

(RTTNews) - Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU), a manufacturer of watersports towboats, said Friday that its Chief Executive Officer Steve Menneto would be appointed as President, following the retirement of Ritchie Anderson on February 7.

Ritchie Anderson, who served the company for 12 years, is expected to continue as President until the transition.

Meanwhile, Senior Vice President of Operations, Donna Tallent, will assume the leadership for MBI operations. Donna Tallent and the Brand Presidents will report directly to CEO Steve Menneto, the company said.

Wednesday, MBUU had closed 1.49 cents or 3.53% higher at $43.64 on the Nasdaq. In the pre-market trading, MBUU is down at $43.00, 1.47%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.