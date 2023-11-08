Malibu Boats Names Bruce Beckman CFO

(RTTNews) - Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) Wednesday announced the appointment of Bruce Beckman as its chief financial officer, effective November 27.

Beckman will succeed the interim finance chief David Black, who took over in April.

Bruce Beckman had served in leadership roles in several companies like Entegris, and General Mills, Inc.

With this appointment, David Black will transition to the role of Vice President of finance for Malibu Boats on the same day.

On Tuesday, Malibu Boats shares closed at 43.55, down 2.94% on Nasdaq.

