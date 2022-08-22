Malibu Boats (MBUU) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect?

Malibu Boats, Inc. MBUU is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 25, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.5%.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.31. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of $1.84 per share. Of late, Malibu Boats’ earnings estimates have remained stable.

For quarterly revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $330.8 million, implying a 19.6% improvement from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Let’s see how things are shaping up prior to the announcement of fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results.

Factors at Play

Malibu Boats’ top line in the quarter to be reported is likely to be driven by robust performance of the Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt segments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt segments are likely to move 21.2%, 14.7% and 20.8% north to $166 million, $100 million and $64 million, respectively. The company’s results in the quarter are likely to have been aided by strong consumer demand for larger, feature-rich boats.

However, high costs are likely to have hurt margin in the quarter. In third-quarter 2022, cost of sales increased 22.9% year over year. Higher per unit material and labor costs might have resulted in an overall increase in expenses.

Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Malibu Boats, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote

What Does the Zacks Model Unveil?

Our proven model does not show that Malibu Boats is likely to beat on earnings in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022. This is because a stock needs to have both — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — for this to happen. Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) or 5 (Strong Sell) stocks are best avoided, especially if they have a negative Earnings ESP.

Malibu Boats has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported:



Dollar General DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.04% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has risen by a penny over the past 30 days to $2.93 per share. The consensus mark for DG’s earnings per share suggests 8.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Dollar General’s top line is expected to have risen year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $9.39 billion, which suggests a rise of 8.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. DG delivered an earnings beat of 2.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Ulta Beauty ULTA currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.07% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register a bottom-line increase when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $4.90 suggests an increase of 7.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Ulta Beauty’s top line is anticipated to have risen year over year. The consensus mark for ULTA’s revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, indicating an increase of 11.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. ULTA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49.8%, on average.



Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.75% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.57 suggests an increase of 27.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Dollar Tree’s top line is expected to have increased year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.79 billion, which indicates an increase of 7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. DLTR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.1%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



