Is Malibu Boats (MBUU) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Malibu Boats (MBUU). MBUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for MBUU is its P/B ratio of 1.19. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.47. Over the past year, MBUU's P/B has been as high as 1.71 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.30.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MBUU has a P/S ratio of 0.61. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.89.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MBUU has a P/CF ratio of 11.61. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 31.62. Over the past year, MBUU's P/CF has been as high as 23.25 and as low as 11.34, with a median of 19.69.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Malibu Boats is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MBUU sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.