Is Malibu Boats (MBUU) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Malibu Boats (MBUU) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Malibu Boats is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 243 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Malibu Boats is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBUU's full-year earnings has moved 19.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, MBUU has returned 0.1% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 7.6%. This means that Malibu Boats is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Carter's (CRI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 21.4%.

For Carter's, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Malibu Boats belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0% so far this year, so MBUU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Carter's, however, belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #79. The industry has moved -23.4% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Malibu Boats and Carter's as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.