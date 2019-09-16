Malibu Boats (MBUU) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

Malibu Boats (MBUU) closed the most recent trading day at $31.03, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of performance sports boats had gained 22.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 3.97%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.92%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MBUU as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MBUU is projected to report earnings of $0.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $153.13 million, up 24.01% from the prior-year quarter.

MBUU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.82 per share and revenue of $734.23 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.98% and +7.34%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MBUU. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.95% lower. MBUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, MBUU currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.29, so we one might conclude that MBUU is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MBUU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Leisure and Recreation Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

