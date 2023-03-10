Malibu Boats (MBUU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Malibu Boats Inc (Symbol: MBUU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.98, changing hands as low as $56.50 per share. Malibu Boats Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MBUU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MBUU's low point in its 52 week range is $46.30 per share, with $70.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.17.

