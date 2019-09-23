Malibu Boats (MBUU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Malibu Boats (MBUU) closed at $31.30, marking a +1.66% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of performance sports boats had gained 10.4% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MBUU as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MBUU is projected to report earnings of $0.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $153.13 million, up 24.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.92 per share and revenue of $734.23 million, which would represent changes of +4.26% and +7.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MBUU. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.95% lower. MBUU currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MBUU is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.76.

Meanwhile, MBUU's PEG ratio is currently 0.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

