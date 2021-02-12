Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Reported Earnings Last Week And Analysts Are Already Upgrading Their Estimates

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$196m arriving 3.1% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$1.01, 3.8% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:MBUU Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2021

After the latest results, the eight analysts covering Malibu Boats are now predicting revenues of US$896.1m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 32% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 52% to US$5.24. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$847.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.70 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a substantial gain in earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 12% to US$89.63per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Malibu Boats analyst has a price target of US$100.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$85.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Malibu Boats is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Malibu Boats' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Malibu Boats' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 32% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 25% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 15% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Malibu Boats is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Malibu Boats following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Malibu Boats going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Malibu Boats is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

