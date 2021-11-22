Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) insiders sold US$7.1m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Over the past year, many Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Malibu Boats

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO & Director, Jack Springer, sold US$3.1m worth of shares at a price of US$80.08 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$70.78. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Malibu Boats insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Malibu Boats Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Malibu Boats shares. In total, insiders dumped US$2.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Malibu Boats

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Malibu Boats insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about US$29m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Malibu Boats Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Malibu Boats stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Malibu Boats is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Malibu Boats that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

