Malibu Boats Inc Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MBUU

In trading on Monday, shares of Malibu Boats Inc (Symbol: MBUU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.51, changing hands as high as $53.87 per share. Malibu Boats Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MBUU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MBUU's low point in its 52 week range is $42.065 per share, with $65.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.56.

