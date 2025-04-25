Malibu Boats, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Malibu Boats will release its Q3 fiscal 2025 results on May 8, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Malibu Boats, Inc. announced that it will release its third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, before the market opens. Following the release, CEO Steve Menneto and CFO Bruce Beckman will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Investors and analysts can participate by calling in or listening via a live webcast on the company's website, where a replay will be available for twelve months. Malibu Boats, based in Loudon, Tennessee, is a leading manufacturer of recreational powerboats and includes brands such as Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit, catering to a wide range of boating enthusiasts.

Potential Positives

Malibu Boats will release its third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, providing investors with timely updates on the company's performance.

The management conference call, led by the CEO and CFO, will enhance transparency and engagement with investors and analysts.

The availability of a live webcast and an archived replay for twelve months demonstrates the company's commitment to accessible investor communications.

Malibu Boats reinforces its position as a market leader across multiple segments in the powerboat industry, highlighting its innovative capabilities and diverse product offerings.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Malibu Boats release its Q3 fiscal 2025 results?

Malibu Boats will release its third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, before the market opens.

Who will host the conference call for the financial results?

The conference call will be hosted by CEO Steve Menneto and CFO Bruce Beckman.

How can I listen to the conference call?

Interested parties can listen by dialing (844) 695-5523, (412) 317-0699, or via the live webcast on Malibu's website.

Will the conference call be available for later access?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for twelve months.

What industries does Malibu Boats operate in?

Malibu Boats is a leading designer and manufacturer of recreational powerboats, including performance sport and fishing boats.

LOUDON, Tenn., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBUU) announced today that it will release its third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, before the market opens. Following the release, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.





The call will be hosted by Malibu’s Chief Executive Officer, Steve Menneto, and Chief Financial Officer, Bruce Beckman.





Investors and analysts are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing (844) 695-5523 or (412) 317-0699. Alternatively, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at





https://malibuboatsinc.com/investor-information/events-presentations.





A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website for twelve months.







About Malibu Boats, Inc.







Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20’ - 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit





www.malibuboats.com





,





www.axiswake.com





,





www.cobaltboats.com





,





www.pursuitboats.com





, or





www.maverickboatgroup.com





.







