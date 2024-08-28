Malibu Boats Gears up to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect?

Malibu Boats, Inc. MBUU is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug. 29, before market open.



In the last reported quarter, MBUU’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37%, while net sales missed the same by 1.2%. The top and bottom lines declined year over year by 45.8% and 75.7%, respectively.



Malibu Boats’ earnings topped the consensus mark in each of the four trailing quarters, the average surprise being 25.6%.

MBUU’s Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal fourth-quarter loss per share has widened to 31 cents from 29 cents over the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates a 110.4% decline from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Malibu Boats, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote

For net sales, the consensus mark is pegged at $155.4 million, indicating a decline of 58.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $372.3 million.

Key Factors to Shape MBUU’s Performance

Malibu Boats’ top line is expected to have declined year over year due to a fall in unit volumes across all reportable segments attributed to decreased wholesale shipments and increased dealer flooring program costs across all reportable segments. The softened retail demand environment, with notable weakness in the tow boat and value boat markets, is anticipated to have been discouraging for MBUU’s prospects. Moreover, given the risky microenvironment, consumers have also been cautious toward discretionary spending.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt segments' net sales is pegged at $45.5 million, $67.2 million and $50.4 million, respectively, down from $160.3 million, $128.7 million and $83.3 million reported a year ago.



Meanwhile, MBUU’s bottom line is expected to have moved south year over year due to lower net sales and other associated costs given the ongoing inflationary environment. Also, the margins are expected to have been hurt by fixed-cost deleverage due to lower sales and increased dealer flooring program costs.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Malibu Boats this time around. The company does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — to increase the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: MBUU has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN reported a narrower-than-expected loss in second-quarter 2024 results. The company’s top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declined on a year-over-year basis. PENN's quarterly results were hampered by disappointing performances of its South and Interactive segments.



However, top-of-funnel growth improvement, better risk management and enhanced promotional strategies led to stronger-than-expected revenues and adjusted EBITDA in the Interactive segment. It continues to focus on database growth and enhancing engagement through the latest technology, ongoing investments in gaming and non-gaming areas, and partnerships in food and beverage.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH delivered lower-than-expected second-quarter 2024 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.



The quarter’s results were backed by strong demand trends across the company’s diversified portfolio of brands. This uptrend in demand aided in accelerating global hotel openings, expanding international market reach and increasing the size of its reward program. CHH’s versatile business model and accretive growth strategies ensure the support required to foster its growth trends.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT reported second-quarter 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. Both metrics increased year over year.



The company's performance was backed by notable improvements in revenue per available room, attributed to higher occupancy rates and average daily rates. As of Jun. 30, 2024, Hilton's development pipeline comprised nearly 3,370 hotels, with almost 508,300 rooms across 136 countries and territories. For 2024, HLT expects net unit growth of 7-7.5%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.