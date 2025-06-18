Malibu Boats Extends Partnership with General Motors, Names Chevrolet as Official Vehicle Brand

Malibu Boats extends partnership with GM, designating Chevrolet as its official vehicle brand to enhance customer experiences.

Malibu Boats has announced the extension of its partnership with General Motors, designating Chevrolet as the Official Vehicle Brand of Malibu Boats. This collaboration enhances their existing relationship, particularly in integrating GM Marine’s Monsoon Line of engines, which are designed and marinized at the Malibu factory to meet boating demands with improved performance and reliability. Rachael Green from Malibu emphasized the synergy between the brands, highlighting their shared commitment to innovation. Chevrolet's Amy Masica expressed pride in supporting Malibu, noting the mutual benefits for customers who enjoy boating and driving. This partnership will continue to support various Malibu events and initiatives, reinforcing Malibu’s position as a leader in the boating industry.

Potential Positives

The continuation of the partnership with General Motors reinforces Malibu Boats' commitment to excellence and innovation in the boating industry.

This collaboration allows Malibu to enhance its product offerings, particularly with the exclusive Monsoon Line of engines, by integrating advanced GM technology.

Being named Chevrolet as the Official Vehicle Brand strengthens Malibu's market presence and aligns it with a well-established automotive brand that resonates with boat owners.

The partnership supports a range of initiatives and events, positioning Malibu Boats as a leader in engaging with the boating community and enhancing customer experiences.

Potential Negatives

Potential over-reliance on the partnership with General Motors may raise concerns about Malibu Boats' independence and ability to innovate without external support.



The continued focus on partnerships instead of new product announcements might suggest a lack of new developments or innovations in Malibu's product line.



Increased integration with GM's operations could lead to vulnerabilities if GM faces industry challenges or shifts toward electric vehicles that may not align with Malibu's current offerings.

FAQ

What is Malibu Boats' partnership with General Motors?

Malibu Boats continues its partnership with General Motors, naming Chevrolet as its Official Vehicle Brand to enhance collaboration on marine engines.

How does the partnership improve Malibu’s products?

The partnership allows Malibu to innovate by integrating GM engine technology, enhancing performance, reliability, and maintenance of their boats.

What events will Malibu Boats support this year?

Malibu's partnership will support initiatives like the Malibu Just Ride Tour, WakeFest TN, and various dealer-focused programs across the U.S.

Why is Chevrolet important to Malibu Boats?

Chevrolet is a leading vehicle brand for boat owners, providing reliable transportation on land, complementing Malibu's focus on quality boating experiences.

Where can I find more information about Malibu Boats?

For more details, visit Malibu Boats' official website at www.malibuboats.com or check their social media channels.

LOUDON, Tenn., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, the world’s best-selling wakeboat brand, is thrilled to announce the continuation of its long-standing partnership with





General Motors





, naming





Chevrolet





as the Official Vehicle Brand of Malibu Boats. This partnership reinforces Malibu Boats’ commitment to excellence and innovation, extending their exclusive collaboration with





GM Marine





for the vertical integration of the





Monsoon Line of engines





at the Malibu Boats Factory in Loudon, TN.





“GM’s partnership with Malibu Boats is a natural fit,” said Rachael Green, Sr VP, Operations & Engineering at Malibu Boats. “Malibu and GM share a commitment to using cutting-edge technology to empower our customers to create perfect memories on the water. Our long-standing partnership with GM currently allows us to build our top-of-line engines that power the best wakes & waves in the industry, and this enhanced partnership will only allow us to showcase this further across the nation.”





This partnership builds on the current long-standing relationship between Malibu Boats and GM’s engineering departments to develop and produce the Malibu Monsoon Line of engines — exclusive to Malibu and Axis Boats. Using proven GM engine blocks, the Malibu Engineering team designs and marinizes the engines in-house to meet the unique demands of boating with exclusive modifications that simplify maintenance, reduce corrosion, and offer unmatched performance, fuel economy, reliability and sound reduction.





Chevrolet is GM's largest vehicle brand and sells the Silverado, Tahoe and Suburban - the popular vehicles of choice for boat owners across the country.





“We’re honored to be named the official vehicle brand of Malibu Boats,” said Amy Masica, director of marketing at Chevrolet. “Both our brands rely on GM’s reliable engines to get customers where they need to go – whether it be on land or on the water.”





Malibu’s partnership with GM Marine will continue to provide comprehensive support for Malibu’s premier initiatives throughout the year, including the Malibu Just Ride Tour, Malibu Rider Experience Series, VIP Factory Tour Experience, WakeFest TN, and various dealer-focused programs across the United States. This collaboration ensures that Malibu Boats remains at the forefront of the industry, delivering exceptional experiences and a perfect on-water experience to boating enthusiasts.





For more information, visit





www.malibuboats.com





and





https://poweredsolutions.gm.com





. Follow along on





Instagram





,





YouTube





, and





Facebook





. For more information on 2025 Chevrolet vehicles, visit





https://www.chevrolet.com/





.







General Motors



(NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future.







About Malibu Boats, Inc.



Malibu Boats, Inc. (NYSE:MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20’ - 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit





www.malibuboats.com





,





www.axiswake.com





,





www.cobaltboats.com





,





www.pursuitboats.com





, or





www.maverickboatgroup.com





.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce1e6b31-c394-43d2-bbcf-fecf1a062108





