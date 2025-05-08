MALIBU BOATS Earnings Results: $MBUU Reports Quarterly Earnings

MALIBU BOATS ($MBUU) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.72 per share, beating estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $228,660,000, missing estimates of $230,494,724 by $-1,834,724.

MALIBU BOATS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of MALIBU BOATS stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MALIBU BOATS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MBUU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

MALIBU BOATS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MBUU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MBUU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $28.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Noah Zatzkin from KeyBanc set a target price of $45.0 on 01/08/2025

