MALIBU BOATS Earnings Results: $MBUU Reports Quarterly Earnings

MALIBU BOATS ($MBUU) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.72 per share, beating estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $228,660,000, missing estimates of $230,494,724 by $-1,834,724.
MALIBU BOATS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of MALIBU BOATS stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 626,944 shares (-98.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,566,824
- LODGE HILL CAPITAL, LLC added 226,650 shares (+74.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,519,773
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 186,615 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,014,857
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ added 166,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,273,771
- VIENNA POWSZECHNE TOWARZYSTWO EMERYTALNE S.A. VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP removed 111,250 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,181,887
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 104,354 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,201,580
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 91,240 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,429,711
MALIBU BOATS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MBUU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025
MALIBU BOATS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MBUU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MBUU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $28.0 on 04/14/2025
- Noah Zatzkin from KeyBanc set a target price of $45.0 on 01/08/2025
