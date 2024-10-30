Malibu Boats Earnings Preview

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Malibu Boats to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Malibu Boats bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.66% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Malibu Boats's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.32 0.47 0.47 0.88 EPS Actual -0.39 0.63 0.57 1.13 Price Change % 5.0% 3.0% 0.0% 3.0%

Analyst Opinions on Malibu Boats

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Malibu Boats.

Analysts have given Malibu Boats a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $45.0, indicating a potential 6.23% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Latham Group, Funko and Marine Prods, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Latham Group, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $6.33, indicating a potential 85.06% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Funko, with an average 1-year price target of $12.38, implying a potential 70.77% downside. Marine Prods received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, implying a potential 81.11% downside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Latham Group, Funko and Marine Prods, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Malibu Boats Buy -57.37% $12.49M -3.54% Latham Group Buy -9.60% $53.02M 3.32% Funko Buy 3.18% $104.05M 2.35% Marine Prods Neutral -35.91% $9.18M 2.64%

Key Takeaway:

Malibu Boats ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats is a leading designer and manufacturer of power boats in the United States. It is the market leader in performance sport boats, sold under its Malibu and Axis brands. It acquired Cobalt Boats, a leading producer of sterndrive boats in the us in the 24- to 29-foot segment, in 2017 and Pursuit Boats, which makes high-end offshore and outboard motorboats, in 2018. In 2021, it purchased Maverick Boat Group, a leading seller of flat fishing boats, including bay, dual-console, and center-console boats. Malibu has also expanded into boat trailers and accessories and in 2020 began producing its own engines (Monsoon) for its performance sport boats and now for Cobalt. Malibu's target market includes a wide range of water enthusiasts who embrace the active outdoor lifestyle.

Key Indicators: Malibu Boats's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Malibu Boats faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -57.37% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Malibu Boats's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -12.11%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.54%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.5%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Malibu Boats's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Malibu Boats visit their earnings calendar on our site.

