Malibu Boats downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded Malibu Boats (MBUU) to Neutral from Buy with a $45 price target While the firm says it remains positive on Malibu’s long-term outlook and view the new management team “favorably,” it believes catalysts have played out and are properly reflected in the share price, so it is moving to the sideline until another catalyst emerges given the uncertain macro and retail environment.

