Malibu Boats Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MBUU

In trading on Thursday, shares of Malibu Boats Inc (Symbol: MBUU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.55, changing hands as high as $58.83 per share. Malibu Boats Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MBUU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MBUU's low point in its 52 week range is $46.30 per share, with $76.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.71.

