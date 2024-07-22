News & Insights

Malibu Boats Appoints Steven Menneto As New CEO

July 22, 2024

(RTTNews) - Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) announced Monday the appointment of Steven Menneto as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective August 5, 2024. Menneto will also join the Board of Directors, which will increase from nine to ten members.

In connection with Menneto's appointment, the Office of the CEO, consisting of Ritchie Anderson, the Company's President, as well as Michael Hooks, the Chair of the Board, will end. Hooks will remain Board Chair and Anderson will remain President of the Company.

Menneto joins Malibu Boats from Polaris, where he was most recently President of the Off-Road Vehicle Division from December 2019 to July 2024. He previously was President of the Motorcycle Division of Polar from May 2009 to December 2019. Early in his career, he owned his own Polaris dealership.

